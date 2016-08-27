James McCarthy set to miss Ireland’s trip to Serbia

Everton midfielder James McCarthy looks set to miss the Republic of Ireland’s opening World Cup qualifier away to Serbia due to a groin injury that may require surgery.

The 25-year-old missed Everton’s 1-0 win over Stoke City at Goodison Park on Saturday , a result that was decided by an unfortunate own goal from Shay Given when Leighton Baines’s penalty came back off the base of the post, only to hit off the goalkeeper and rebound into the net.

After the game Everton manager Ronald Koeman admitted that McCarthy may have to have surgery, but regardless he will not be sold in the transfer window.

“We need to decide if it is operation, yes or no,” said Koeman.

“There is more interest in players of Everton and we like to keep everybody and players like McCarthy need to stay.”

The full nature of the injury has not been revealed but an operation could keep McCarthy out of up to four World Cup qualifiers which Martin O’Neill’s side will play this side of Christmas, three of which are away from home.

After next Wednesday’s friendly against Oman, Ireland then travel to Belgrade and a tough opening match against Serbia on Monday week.

Georgia visit the Aviva Stadium on October 6th before Ireland make the 2,000 mile trip to Chisinau to play Moldova three days later.

Ireland’s final qualifier before Christmas is the key trip to Vienna to take on Austria.