Jack Grealish signs new four-year deal with Aston Villa

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has signed a new four-year contract with the Sky Bet Championship club.

Grealish, who will turn 21 on Saturday, has committed to Villa until the summer of 2020, a two-year extension to his previous deal.

He told Villa’s official website: “Everyone knows this is a club I love dearly - and it’s the place I want to play my football.”

The England Under-21 international was part of the team relegated to the second tier last season after a dismal Premier League campaign.

Grealish added: “We are looking to return to the Premier League. I want to be a big part of that process and will be doing everything possible to make that a reality.”

Villa have made an indifferent start to life outside the top flight under new head coach Roberto Di Matteo, winning just one of their five league matches so far and crashing out of the EFL Cup at Luton.