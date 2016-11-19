Irish qualified Scott Hogan among the goals again in Brentford defeat

The game of the day in the Sky Bet Championship was at Ewood Park where Blackburn recovered from conceding after just 33 seconds to beat Brentford 3-2, with all the goals coming in the first half.

Scott Hogan grabbed the quickfire opener and then equalised after Danny Graham’s brace, including one from the penalty spot, put Rovers in front. An own goal by Brentford captain Harlee Dean in the 38th minute then proved to be the winner.

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill expects to meet with the Brentford striker Hogan over the Christmas period to discuss the possibility of the in-form 24-year-old accepting a senior call-up.

The Manchester-born player qualifies for Ireland through two of his grandparents.

Meanwhile Ian Holloway began his second spell as QPR manager with a 2-1 victory to pile more pressure on Norwich counterpart Alex O’Neil in the .

Holloway’s men made a dream start when Norwich had Martin Olsson sent off in the second minute for handball on the line, although Tjaronn Chery missed the resulting penalty.

Rangers soon took control though and Chery was involved in two goals in seven minutes for Conor Washington and Sebastian Polter, while Steven Naismith’s 78th-minute goal was only a consolation as Norwich slumped to a fourth successive defeat.

Newcastle and Brighton were not in action but Huddersfield wasted the chance to gain ground on the top two as they lost 3-2 at Cardiff.

Former Terriers loanee Sean Morrison headed the Bluebirds in front from a corner and Junior Hoilett quickly added a second.

Tommy Smith’s first Huddersfield goal gave the visitors hope but another Cardiff set-piece allowed Rickie Lambert to restore the two-goal lead and Philip Billing’s 25-yard volley was not enough to rescue the visitors.

Reading are up to third after a comfortable 3-0 win at home to Burton. Goals from Dominic Samuel and Danny Williams put the Royals in charge at the break before John Brayford’s own goal secured their fourth successive win.

Tom Ince had two penalties saved by Lee Camp but still managed to score twice, either side of a Darren Bent goal, as Derby beat rock-bottom Rotherham 3-0.

Che Adams grabbed the 81st-minute winner as Birmingham edged out Bristol City 1-0 despite having Jonathan Spector sent off late on and there was late drama at Craven Cottage as Fulham snatched a 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday after Scott Malone’s injury-time equaliser cancelled out Fernando Foriestieri’s fine strike.

Preston and Wolves shared a goalless draw at Deepdale and it was also a stalemate between Barnsley and Wigan at Oakwell.