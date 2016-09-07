Ireland’s Rob Elliot signs new four-year deal with Newcastle

Newcastle goalkeeper Rob Elliot has signed a new four-year contract with the club.

Elliot, 30, who missed out for the Republic of Ireland at the Euro 2016 finals due to a knee injury, will stay at St James’ Park until at least 2020.

“I’m delighted. Personally, I had a good run in the team last year but I was obviously gutted at the end with the injury so it’s a real confidence-booster that the club have put their faith in me,” Elliot said.

“It’s helped my rehab as well, because it’s something to work towards, and it ties everything up perfectly now so I can look forward to the future, commit to getting back fit and hopefully getting us back to where we want to be.”

Elliot has made a total of 49 appearances for Newcastle since joining from Charlton five years ago, 23 of those last season.

Magpies boss Rafael Benitez added: “It shows our confidence in him as a goalkeeper for now and for the future.

“Hopefully he will be challenging for the goalkeeper position again very soon.”