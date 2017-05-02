Ibrahimovic ‘fixed, done and stronger’ after cruciate surgery

Manchester United forward underwent procedure in the United States

Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffered a knee injury in the Europa League game against Anderlecht. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he feels “stronger” following surgery in the United States of America to repair cruciate ligament damage to his knee.

The 35-year-old Sweden forward hobbled out of United’s Europa League quarter-final win over Anderlecht on April 20th, with his future uncertain as he faced a lengthy spell of rehabilitation.

Ibrahimovic, whose deal with United runs out at the end of the current season, posted a photo on his official Instagram account of his scarred knee post operation, with the accompanying message: “Fixed, done and stronger. Once again thank you for the support. We will enjoy my game togheter (sic) soon”

The veteran Swede also earlier posted on Twitter a picture of his hospital wristbands, with the same message, although that post was later deleted.

Manchester United had written on the club’s official Twitter feed: “Good news from Zlatan’s team that he has undergone successful knee surgery.”

Ibrahimovic, who scored twice as United won the EFL Cup against Southampton at Wembley, is expected to make a full recovery and, according to his agent, had not suffered a career-ending injury.

