Hull sack manager Mike Phelan after poor Premier League run

Hull have parted company with manager Mike Phelan. The Tigers announced on Tuesday night that the 54-year-old, only appointed as boss on a permanent basis in October, had left the club.

Monday’s 3-1 loss at West Brom left Hull deep in Premier League relegation trouble, with just 13 points from 20 games.

“The club can announce this evening that it has parted company with head coach Mike Phelan,” Hull announced on their official Twitter page.

