Harry Kane could miss rest of season with ankle injury

Mauricio Pochettino believes injury is similar to one striker suffered earlier this season

Updated: 15 minutes ago
David Hytner at White Hart Lane

Harry Kane suffered an ankle injury in this tackle by Millwall’s Jake Cooper during the FA Cup quarter-final at White Hart Lane. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

Harry Kane’s season could be as good as over after he limped out of Tottenham Hotspur’s 6-0 FA Cup drubbing of Millwall with a nasty-looking ankle injury. The striker, who has scored 24 goals in all competitions this season, left White Hart Lane on crutches and with his right foot in a protective boot.

Mauricio Pochettino, the Tottenham manager, said he feared the damage would prove to be similar to that Kane suffered against Sunderland last September. Back then, scans revealed an ankle ligament issue and he was out for seven weeks. Kane fell awkwardly after a challenge from the Millwall defender, Jake Cooper, early on in the tie and he could not continue after treatment.

“It’s the same ankle as before in the Sunderland game,” Pochettino said. “Now, it’s a matter of waiting. We will assess it tomorrow and, after tomorrow, we will see what happens. It’s difficult. It looks a similar situation to Sunderland. It was a similar action. It’s sure it will be difficult for him to play against Southampton on Sunday but we need to wait now and see what happens.

“Harry was in the boot afterwards because in a situation like this, the doctor is cautious. Before a scan, the doctor tries to immobilise the joint, with a boot and crutches – to try to avoid any [further] problems.”

In Kane’s absence, Son Heung-min scored the first hat-trick of his Tottenham career and Vincent Janssen, who came on as a 74th-minute substitute, scored his first goal in open play for the club.

“Harry is our main striker, one of the best in England, but we can’t cry about it now,” Pochettino said. “We have to be positive. We have enough players to try and replace him. It won’t be an excuse if we don’t win or achieve our aims because Harry is not in the team.”

If Kane is out for the season he would also miss England’s four matches, which could open the door for the likes of Andy Carroll to earn an international recall.

(Guardian service)

