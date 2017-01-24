Granit Xhaka interviewed by police over allegation of racist abuse
Arsenal midfielder in alleged incident with member of staff at Heathrow airport
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has been interviewed by police following an allegation he racially abused a member of staff at Heathrow airport on Monday evening. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters /Livepic
The 24-year-old Switzerland international was not arrested but visited a local police station after a different party reported the alleged incident.
Xhaka, who was sent off in Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Burnley on Sunday afternoon, was interviewed under caution with Metropolitan Police confirming the details of the allegation in a statement released to the Press Association.
“Police were called at 19:29hrs on Monday, 23 January following an allegation that a member of staff had been racially abused at Heathrow Airport, Terminal Five,” the statement read. “The allegation was made by a third party.
“Officers attended and spoke with a man in his 20s. He was not arrested. He voluntarily attended a west London police station where he was interviewed under caution. Enquires continue.”
When contacted, Arsenal said: “This is a private matter which is in the hands of the police.”
Xhaka joined the Gunners from Borussia Mönchengladbach last summer for a fee in excess of £30 million.
He has recently enjoyed a run in the side but will serve a four-match ban having been shown his second red card of the season at the weekend.