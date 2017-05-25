Gary Monk resigns as manager of Leeds Utd

Former Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka an early favourite for the post

Aitor Karanka: in the frame for a move to Elland Road. Photograph: should read Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Aitor Karanka: in the frame for a move to Elland Road. Photograph: should read Tim Goode/PA Wire.

 

Garry Monk has resigned as manager of Leeds United, the English League Championship club have announced.

A statement issued by Leeds yesterday afternoon said the club was “shocked and disappointed” by Monk’s decision but that his resignation was “reluctantly accepted” by chairman Andrea Radrizzani.

The former Swansea manager was only in charge at Elland Road for one season, after replacing Steve Evans last summer, but guided Leeds to a seventh-place finish in the Championship, missing out on the playoffs by five points.

After such a promising campaign, he was expected to sign a contract extension to remain with Leeds but Monk has decided against it. His departure comes just a day after the controversial ownership of Massimo Cellino came to an end.

The former Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka is an early favourite for the Leeds post.

Victor Orta, former head of recruitment at the Riverside under Karanka, has been targeted for a technical director’s role at Elland Road and Monk has already been linked with a move in the opposite direction.

Crystal Palace, Watford and the recently relegated pair of Sunderland and Hull City are also on the look-out for new managers.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.