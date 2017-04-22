Fulham make thumping statement at play-off rivals Huddersfield

London club move three points ahead of seventh-placed Leeds who lose at Burton

Fulham’s Tom Cairney scores from the penalty spot at John Smith’s Stadium. Photograph: Reuters

Fulham continued their surge for the Sky Bet Championship play-offs as they won 4-1 at Huddersfield on Saturday while Leeds lost at Burton.

The Cottagers have won their last four games, scoring 13 goals in the process, and are now three points ahead of seventh-placed Leeds and only three behind third-placed Reading, with a far superior goal difference to any of the other teams in the play-off picture.

Despite falling behind to Chris Lowe’s early penalty, they levelled through Scott Malone and scored a spot-kick of their own through Tom Cairney before Stefan Johansen’s double made victory safe by half-time.

Leeds then suffered a major blow as all the goals came in a five-minute second-half flurry, Marvin Sordell and Michael Kightly putting Burton ahead before Kyle Bartley pulled it back to 2-1.

Reading lost 3-2 to Nottingham Forest, meaning Newcastle will join Brighton in the Premier League if they beat Preston on Monday.

Forest led 3-0 10 minutes after half-time through Britt Assombalonga’s double and a Mustapha Carayol strike, and though Yann Kermorgant pulled two goals back Reading could not find an equaliser.

Sheffield Wednesday came from behind to beat Derby 2-1 and keep their own play-off ambitions on track. Darren Bent put the Rams ahead but Steven Fletcher and Gary Hooper hit back.

At the other end of the table, Wigan live to fight another day after a goalless draw with Cardiff in which Craig Noone hit the bar for the visitors. Wigan’s relegation will be confirmed, however, if Birmingham avoid defeat against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Blackburn also drew 0-0 against Wolves and are two points behind Birmingham, Sam Gallagher and Craig Conway missing decent chances to win it for Rovers.

Rotherham, already relegated, claimed a first win in 18 games by beating Ipswich 1-0. Tom Adeyemi scored the goal after 79 minutes.

Bristol City twice came from behind to beat Barnsley 3-2. Alex Mowatt and George Moncur put the Tykes ahead but Tammy Abraham and Jamie Paterson equalised and Aden Flint scored a 74th-minute winner.

Brentford inflicted a sixth successive defeat on QPR with a 3-1 win at Griffin Park. Yoann Barbet’s goal and Jota’s penalty put the Bees 2-0 up and though Joel Lynch quickly pulled one back, Jota immediately restored the two-goal cushion.

