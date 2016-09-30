Francesco Guidolin admits home defeat to Liverpool could mean sack

Swansea v LIverpool

Liberty Stadium, Saturday, 12.30pm

Live on Sky Sports 2

Swansea City manager Francesco Guidolin has said losing Saturday’s Premier League encounter against Liverpool could signal the end of his stay at the Welsh club following their poor start to the season.

After winning their opening match, Guidolin’s side, who are fourth from bottom in the standings, have come under pressure after suffering four league defeats in their past five games.

When asked if he could be sacked if Swansea lose at home to Liverpool, who have won three successive league games and are fourth in the table, Guidolin said: “Maybe. Could be. It could happen.”

The former Udinese boss, who joined Swansea in January, revealed that he recently met chairman Huw Jenkins to discuss his future at the club.

“I spoke with the chairman last week, but at the moment the most important thing is for me to work with my players and my team on the training ground and to prepare for the next game with focus and concentration,” Guidolin said.

“Yes, I know it’s not a good moment for our team, but it is because of the table and we need results.

“But we can get the result if we play well and I am confident because this is a good team with good players.”

The 60-year-old Guidolin brushed off British media reports suggesting that former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs or former United States head coach Bob Bradley could replace him.

“It’s not my problem. The chairman is honest and direct with me, he has never said something about this. I need just to work and to get results because this is football. Without results, words are not important,” he said.

Gudolin added: “The tactics is important, but it is not the most important thing. You win the game on the pitch . . . I saw Liverpool a lot of times this week. We have our idea to play them and we hope it is a good idea. But it is maybe not enough. We have to play a good game.

“Liverpool is a team with the best distance covered, and first we have to match this. Then there is tactics, technique, movement, a lot of things.”

Guidolin enjoyed a victory over Jürgen Klopp in May when Swansea beat a much-changed Liverpool side3-1 at the Liberty Stadium as the Reds were preparing for a Europa League semi-final against Villarreal.

“We know we must have a big performance against Liverpool, but I know the character and courage of my players,” he said.