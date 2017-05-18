FA will ban players for diving from next season

New offence of ‘successful deception of a match official’ based on law used in Scotland

Daniel Sturridge takes a tumble during Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Hull City. Photo: Getty Images

Daniel Sturridge takes a tumble during Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Hull City. Photo: Getty Images

 

The Football Association has voted in favour of introducing retrospective bans for players who dive or feign injury from next season.

The new offence of ‘successful deception of a match official’ is based on a law already used in Scotland and was approved at the FA’s annual general meeting at Wembley on Thursday.

Incidents will be reviewed by a panel comprised of an ex-manager, ex-player and an ex-referee, and they watch the footage independently. If they are unanimous in believing a player deceived a match official, the sanction will be a two-match ban.

This process is similar to the one already used for red-card offences which were missed at the time but caught on camera, and the cases will be fast-tracked.

In a statement, the FA said: “Although attempts to deceive the referee by feigning injury or pretending to have been fouled is a cautionable offence for unsporting behaviour, the fact that the act of simulation has succeeded in deceiving a match official and, therefore, led to a penalty and/or dismissal, justifies a more severe penalty which would act as a deterrent.”

If a player admits to a charge of successfully deceiving an official, or is found to have done so, any yellow or red card given to an opposing player, as a result of the deceit, can be rescinded.

The new rule will apply across English football and has been supported by the English Football League, the League Managers Association, the Premier League and the Professional Footballers’ Association.

Simulation has been an issue in the game for years and there have been a number of notable cases this season, including Robert Snodgrass’s dive to earn a penalty for Hull against Crystal Palace and other alleged incidents involving the likes of Leroy Sane, Dele Alli and Marcus Rashford.

The Scottish Football Association introduced its ‘rule 201’ in 2011 and spent several years trying to convince Fifa that is was not going too far in taking decision-making away from officials on the day – something world football’s governing has traditionally been very reluctant to do.

However, recent moves to introduce goal-line technology and video assistant referees indicate that even Fifa realises match officials need more help and supporters want better decisions.

With England and Scotland having permanent seats on Fifa’s law-making body, the International Football Association Board, bans for divers could soon become a worldwide policy.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.