FA launch investigation into crowd trouble at London Stadium

The Football Association has launched an investigation into the crowd trouble that marred Wednesday night’s EFL tie between West Ham and Chelsea.

Both clubs have promised to ban for life any supporters found guilty of wrongdoing after trouble flared towards the end of the 2-1 victory for West Ham.

“Whatever happened, we are totally against it, as a club. For those kind of things to happen, especially in England, is unacceptable,” said West Ham manager Slaven Bilic.

West Ham later released a statement that condemned “unreservedly the behaviour of the individuals involved.” It added: “Whilst quickly brought under control, the club, in line with its clear zero tolerance policy, will work closely with London Stadium 185, the Metropolitan Police Service and Chelsea to identify all involved.

“London Stadium is fitted with a state of the art CCTV system which provides HD footage of every area of the ground and has led to the successful identification and subsequent banning of 23 individuals already this season. Once identified, those found to have acted improperly will be banned from attending any West Ham United fixtures for life and we will request the courts serve banning orders to prevent these individuals attending any other football.”

