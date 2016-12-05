FA Cup third round: Manchester United to host Reading

Holders Manchester United will host Championship side Reading in the third round of the FA Cup, but the remaining non-league clubs missed the chance to be drawn against some of the country’s big names.

José Mourinho’s side face a meeting with the Royals and former United defender Jaap Stam, now in charge at the Madejski Stadium. Manchester City will travel to West Ham’s London Stadium, while 2015 winners Arsenal head to Preston.

Tottenham host Aston Villa, Liverpool will face either Newport or Plymouth and Chelsea are at home to Notts County or Peterborough.

Of the non-league sides, Barrow entertain Rochdale, while Sutton take on AFC Wimbledon in a south London derby. Halifax or Eastleigh will travel to Brentford, and Stourbridge’s reward for beating Northampton will be a trip to Wycombe.

There is another all-premier League tie at Goodison Park where Everton will entertain champions Leicester, while Hull host Swansea and Sunderland meet Burnley.

Last season’s runners-up Crystal Palace head to Bolton, Southampton travel to Norwich, and Bournemouth face a trip to Millwall.

Middlesbrough welcome Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke host Wolves and West Brom were drawn at home to Derby.