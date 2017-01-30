FA Cup draw: Sutton United land dream Arsenal clash

Non-league Sutton United have landed a dream FA Cup fifth round clash against Arsenal after they dumped out Leeds United on Sunday.

Elsewhere Lincoln City will travel to play Burnley while Manchester United will play Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

FA Cup fifth round draw:

Burnley v Lincoln City

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

Blackburn Rovers v Manchester United

Sutton United v Arsenal

Middlesbrough v Oxford United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea

Huddersfield Town v Manchester City

Millwall v Derby County/Leicester City

