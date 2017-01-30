FA Cup draw: Sutton United land dream Arsenal clash
Lincoln City travel to Burnley while Blackburn welcome Man United in fifth round
Paul Doswell and his Sutton United side welcome Arsenal to Gander Green Lane in the FA Cup fifth round. Photograh: Nick Potts/PA
Non-league Sutton United have landed a dream FA Cup fifth round clash against Arsenal after they dumped out Leeds United on Sunday.
Elsewhere Lincoln City will travel to play Burnley while Manchester United will play Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.
FA Cup fifth round draw:
Burnley v Lincoln City
Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
Blackburn Rovers v Manchester United
Sutton United v Arsenal
Middlesbrough v Oxford United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea
Huddersfield Town v Manchester City
Millwall v Derby County/Leicester City
