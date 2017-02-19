FA Cup draw: Man United to face Chelsea in last eight

Lincoln City will travel to Arsenal or Sutton United with Millwall away to Spurs

Jose Mourinho will take his Manchester United team to Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup quarter-finals. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

National League side Lincoln will face Arsenal or Sutton in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Lincoln have become the first non-league team in 103 years to reach the last eight, and Sunday evening’s draw saw them handed a mouthwatering trip to the Emirates Stadium or an all-National League meeting with Sutton. Arsenal play Sutton on Monday.

Jose Mourinho will return to Stamford Bridge as Chelsea host his Manchester United side, Middlesbrough will be at home to Huddersfield or Manchester City, and League One outfit Millwall go to Tottenham.

FA Cup quarter-final draw:

Chelsea v Manchester United

Middlesbrough v Huddersfield or Manchester City

Tottenham v Millwall

Sutton or Arsenal v Lincoln

Matches to be played on weekend of March 10th-13th

