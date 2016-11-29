FA chairman says sex abuse scandal the ‘biggest crisis’

“I don’t know if there was a cover-up or not, I really don’t know,” said Greg Clarke

Football Association chairman Greg Clarke has admitted he does not know if historical sex abuse within the game was covered up. Photo: Getty Images

Football Association chairman Greg Clarke has admitted he does not know if historical sex abuse within the game was covered up. Photo: Getty Images

 

Football Association chairman Greg Clarke has admitted he does not know if historical sex abuse within the game was covered up as the authorities tackle the biggest crisis he can remember.

Speaking as police forces around the country investigate historical allegations from more than 20 former players, Clarke was asked if offences could have been swept under the carpet.

He told Sky News: “I don’t know if there was a cover-up or not, I really don’t know.

“I suspect like many big problems, people aren’t drawn towards them. My methodology is, if there’s a problem, run towards it, embrace it, fix it, disclose everything that happened.

“I think institutionally, all organisations in the old days used to protect themselves by keeping quiet and closing ranks. That’s completely inappropriate and unacceptable today.

“It’s certainly the biggest (crisis) I can remember. I think the moral consequences of failing to deal with some of these issues in the past we must get to the bottom of.”

Clarke also claimed society in general had been guilty of “sleep-walking” through the 1990s, unaware that offences were taking place.

He cited Operation Hydrant, a wide-ranging police investigation and the conviction of former British Olympic swimming coach Paul Hickson.

Clarke said: “I’m angry that society did nothing at the time. I looked at the evidence of Operation Hydrant — I think they are up to 2,500 people under investigation across churches, youth societies, prisons, politics, the media, sport — society seemed to have a total unawareness of the nature of the problem.

“The safeguarding rules were changed after an event in 1995 where the national swimming coach was convicted of mass child abuse, and that’s when society started to wake up, the rules came in, the criminal record checks.

“But in the 1990s, society was sleep-walking and we were part of that problem.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.