Everton midfielder Ross Barkley attacked in Liverpool bar

CCTV footage circulated showing 23-year-old being struck in the face by a man in bar

Ross Barkley of Everton: Victim of ‘unprovoked attack’. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Ross Barkley of Everton: Victim of ‘unprovoked attack’. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

 

Everton’s Ross Barkley was the victim of an “unprovoked attack” at a bar in Liverpool on Sunday night, the midfielder’s lawyer said in a statement on Monday.

CCTV footage were circulated on social media of the 23-year-old England international allegedly being struck in the face by a man while out celebrating Everton’s 4-2 Premier League victory against Leicester City at Goodison Park on Sunday.

“Ross was the victim of an unprovoked attack by a stranger who approached him on Sunday evening,” said his lawyer Matt Himsworth, managing director of Himsworths Legal.

Merseyside Police said in a statement they were investigating an incident concerning a man, matching Barkley’s description, being attacked in a bar in Liverpool.

“Merseyside Police is aware of footage online reportedly showing an assault in a bar in Liverpool city centre. No report of an assault has been received but officers are making enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident.”

British media reported that Barkley, who has played 173 games for Everton, was not seriously injured in the attack and was training with the Merseyside club on Monday.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.