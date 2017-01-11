Everton agree €12m fee for Standard Liege striker Ishak Belfodil

Everton are close to competing a move for Algeria striker Ishak Belfodil after agreeing a €12 million fee with Standard Liege.

Steve Walsh, Everton’s director of football, has already signed Ademola Lookman from Charlton for €11.5 million in this window and is also set to complete the transfer of Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United for an initial €25 million after he arrived for a medical on Wednesday.

But after a €17 million bid for Atlanta’s Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie was rejected on Tuesday, Everton look set to add to their squad with the arrival of the 24-year-old who began his career at Lyon.

Belfodil has scored seven goals in 16 matches for Standard this season after joining last summer from Baniyas Club in Abu Dhabi following difficult spells at Parma and Inter Milan, where he made just eight appearances despite signing for around €6 million in July 2013.

Under contract until 2018, it is understood that Everton’s original offer of €10 million was rejected last week but an agreement was reached on Tuesday which will see him sign a three-year deal. Walsh is believed to have a strong relationship with his agent, who also represents Riyad Mahrez from his former club Leicester.

Belfodil is currently training at Standard’s winter camp in Spain but is expected to fly to Merseyside to discuss personal terms in the next 48 hours having not been selected for Algeria’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations..

(Guardian service)