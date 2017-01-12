Dimitri Payet refusing to play for West Ham and wants to leave

Manager Slaven Bilic said in his press conference that he is angry and feels let down

Dimitri Payet has told West Ham he wants to leave the club. Photo: Getty Images

Slaven Bilic, the West Ham manager, says he feels “angry” and “let down” after Dimitri Payet expressed his desire to leave the Premier League club. At his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Bilic also said Payet is refusing to play for the club against Crystal Palace this weekend.

West Ham moved quickly to tie the France international down to a fresh contract in February, only seven months into the five-year deal he signed upon joining the club. The 29-year-old signed fresh terms on a long-term contract until the summer of 2021, after a stellar first season in the Premier League following his £10.7m switch to the club from Marseille. Payet’s impressive club form also won him back his place in Didier Deschamps’s France squad for Euro 2016 last summer.

“We have said we don’t want to sell our best players but Payet does not want to play for us. He wants to leave,” Bilic said. “We are not going to sell him. This team, the staff, we gave him everything, we were always there for him. I feel let down. I feel angry. I spoke to the chairman and this is not a money issue. We gave him a long contract because we want him to stay.”

Payet has been linked with lucrative moves to China and some of the biggest clubs in Europe but Bilic has always remained confident of retaining his key asset and previously said he was “relaxed” about the playmaker’s future.

“We do not want to sell him – he is our top player,” Bilic said last month, amid speculation of Payet attracting interest from Manchester United and Internazionale. “We said the same the last window and now all the speculation starts again. He’s got a contract with us, a long contract and I’ll say what I always say: we don’t want to sell him.”

Payet’s long-term adviser, Jacques-Olivier Auguste, told the Guardian last summer that he did not envisage his client leaving the club. “He has a great contract with West Ham so I cannot see him leaving. Dimitri is happy in London,” he said. “You never know in football but only West Ham know what price they want if they decide to sell him.”

