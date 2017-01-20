Diego Costa ‘wants to stay’ at Chelsea insists Antonio Conte

Manager insists striker’s absence was down to back injury as he returns to squad

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Paul MacInnes

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte insists that Diego Costa wants to stay at the the club. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Diego Costa is ready to return to the Chelsea side and “wants to stay” at the club, Antonio Conte has insisted.

The Chelsea manager said Costa’s absence from the team last weekend was simply due to a back injury and refused to even acknowledge that the striker had been in conflict with the club over a multi-million pound offer from the Chinese Super League.

“Diego is available for the game at Hull,” the Italian said on Friday. “He trained on Tuesday with the rest of the team and he trained very well. He has a good fitness. The pain in his back has gone, he has no pain in his back. For these reasons he is available for the game.”

Regarding Costa’s future at the club, Conte said: “I think the player wants to stay at Chelsea. He is very happy to play with us and this idea [of a move to China] is far from his mind. He is happy to stay here, happy to play with us and this is the most important thing for us.”

Asked whether Chelsea might attempt to offer Costa a new contract, Conte added: “It’s important to have the four months in a very strong way and then we’ll see. Now, it’s important to be focussed on the present.”

The manager has yet to make a decision as to whether to recall Costa to his starting XI for Sunday’s visit of Hull City. The Premier League leaders eased to a 3-0 win over champions Leicester City last week in Costa’s absence and Conte said he faces a difficult choice.

“For me to make a decision is not easy”, he said. “I have four, five players who are very strong in that position – Pedro, [Eden] Hazard, [Diego] Costa and Ruben [Loftus Cheek]. They are in good form and they give me different options. I am pleased because when you have many players to choose from it’s good.

“For sure I sleep a few hours less to make the best decision but this is my task; to pick the best players game by game. For this reason it is important to know I have to pick three players and if one stays out if is not for punishment. It is only because I like to make the choice game by game, but also to consider the opponent.”

Conte admitted that Chelsea are “evaluating” an offer, believed to be from Bournemouth, for their reserve goalkeeper Asimir Begovic.

“It hasn’t been rejected and the club is trying to find the right solution,” he said. “We are evaluating it, but the club and the player both know my position: Asimir is a very important player for the club. He is an important player for me on and off the pitch and he knows this.”

(Guardian service)

