Dele Alli signs new six-year contract with Tottenham

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has signed a new six-year contract, the club have announced.

Alli joined Spurs from MK Dons in February 2015 and his new deal at White Hart Lane will run until 2022.

The 20-year-old has managed 11 goals and nine assists in his 38 Premier League appearances for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

He follows fellow first-team players Christian Eriksen, Eric Dier, Tom Carroll and Harry Winks, who have all extended their contracts in the last month.

“I’m happy to be here and playing at Tottenham,” Alli told the club’s official Twitter account.

“Personally I can’t think of anywhere better, with the fans, the manager we’ve got here and the young team. It’s a great place to be.”

Alli has enjoyed a remarkable rise to prominence since making his Tottenham debut against Manchester United in August 2015.

Scoring 10 goals in 46 appearances last season, he played a key role in helping Spurs to finish third and qualify for the Champions League.

Alli’s stunning goal against Crystal Palace in January, where he flicked the ball over his head and volleyed it in from 25 yards, was voted goal of the season by the club’s fans.

His impressive performances in the 2015-16 campaign earned him the PFA Young Player of the Year award and he was also named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

Alli was awarded his first England cap against Estonia in October and later a place in Roy Hodgson’s final squad for Euro 2016, although he struggled to find his best form in the tournament.

He has earned 12 caps in total and scored one goal for England, a superb long-range strike against France in a friendly at Wembley in November.

This season he has played in all five of Tottenham’s opening Premier League matches and scored once, in a 4-0 win at Stoke earlier this month.