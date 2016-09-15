Dejan Lovren in line for Liverpool return at Stamford Bridge

German midfielder Emre Can has returned to training following an ankle problem

Dejan Lovren could return to the Liverpool XI on Friday night. Photograph: Getty Images

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren is expected to return to the starting line-up to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after an eye injury.

The Croatia centre-back missed Saturday’s 4-1 win over Leicester after sustaining a badly-bruised eye in training and midfielder Lucas Leiva had to deputise.

The Brazilian had a fine game, but a mistake gifted Leicester’s Jamie Vardy a goal.

Midfielder Emre Can is back in training after an ankle problem but is not yet match fit, while manager Jurgen Klopp has to decide whether to bring back Philippe Coutinho after he was rested following a long trip back from international duty with Brazil.

In his absence Daniel Sturridge and Roberto Firmino linked up well as last season’s champions were brushed aside at Anfield.

