Deadline day: Scott Hogan on brink of Aston Villa move

Scott Hogan is on the verge of sealing a move to Aston Villa, according to reports.

24-year-old Hogan, who had been strongly linked with West Ham United, joins Steve Bruce’s side from Brentford in a deal which could reach £12 million.

Elsewhere Odion Ighalo completed one of the biggest deals on transfer deadline day after leaving Watford for China.

The striker joined Chinese Super League club Changchun Yatai for an undisclosed fee, although it was reported to be around £20million.

Ighalo was also linked with a move to West Brom but that would only have been as a swap for Saido Berahino, who did not want to move to Watford.

The Baggies were not keen to buy the striker, who has not scored in 15 games, outright.

Ighalo scored 39 times in 100 games for the Hornets, having helped them to promotion to the Premier League in 2014-15 and netted 15 top flight goals last season.

But the goals dried up this year and, with Watford having signed AC Milan striker M’Baye Niang on loan and forward Mauro Zarate from Fiorentina, he was allowed to leave.

It was otherwise slow progress for Premier League clubs on deadline day, with Emmanuel Adebayor’s move to Turkish Super Lig team Istanbul Basaksehir one of the headlines.

The striker left Crystal Palace almost seven months ago and had remained the day’s highest profile by mid-afternoon, by which time he had passed a medical and signed a reported 18-month contract.

He was not, however, the only striker with Premier League experience to move to Turkey; Demba Ba rejoined league leaders Besiktas on loan from Shanghai Shenhua until the season’s end.

On Wednesday morning, Hull announced the loan arrival of Italy international Andrea Ranocchia from Inter Milan.

The central defender, 28, who could make his debut for Hull at Manchester United on Wednesday night, is their sixth signing of the transfer window.

Elsewhere, Southampton confirmed the loan signing of goalkeeper Mouez Hassen from Nice until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old will be reunited with Claude Puel, his former manager, and further strengthens the club’s goalkeeping options where Fraser Forster, Alex McCarthy and Stuart Taylor are the senior options.

Football League teams were significantly busier. As well as Blackburn re-signing Marvin Emnes, 28, on loan from Swansea until the end of the season, Sergi Canos joined Brentford permanently from Norwich.

Championship leaders Brighton also completed a permanent deal for Glenn Murray, 33. The striker, who has scored 15 goals in 28 appearances since rejoining them on loan from Bournemouth in the summer, has arrived for an undisclosed fee and signed a contract until 2019.

Their promotion rivals Reading, meanwhile, signed the 25-year-old Jordon Mutch from Palace and Reece Oxford from West Ham on loan for the rest of the season.

The January window, which concludes at 11pm in England, was looking relatively quiet because 14 of the Premier League’s 20 teams are involved in fixtures on Tuesday night.