David Moyes resigns as manager of Sunderland

David Moyes has resigned as Sunderland manager after the club’s relegation from the Premier League. He relayed the decision to the club’s owner, Ellis Short, and chief executive, Martin Bain, at a meeting in London on Monday.

Moyes’s side finished bottom of the table after winning six of their 38 games in a dismal campaign. The former Everton manager took charge last summer in the hope of reviving his career after failed spells at Manchester United and Real Sociedad.

Short told Sunderland’s website: “I pursued the services of David Moyes for a considerable period prior to his appointment last summer, which makes the announcement of his departure difficult for everyone concerned.

“Having worked tirelessly throughout the campaign to avoid relegation from the Premier League, David has chosen to leave the club without compensation, which is testament to his character.

“In the days ahead we will take some time for reflection, and then focus on recruitment and pre-season as we prepare for our Championship campaign. We wish David well in the future.”

Moyes built his reputation during an 11-year spell in charge of Everton but this is the fourth job he has left in the last four years. There was also controversy during his time at the Stadium of Light and he was charged by the Football Association after telling BBC reporter Vicki Sparks that she might “get a slap” over her line of questioning during interviews. He later apologised.

David Moyes said: “I would like to thank Ellis Short and the Board for giving me the opportunity to manage Sunderland and the fans for always being so passionately supportive of their club. I wish the players and my successor well in their efforts towards promotion back to the Premier League.”

Moyes had indicated that he wanted to continue and attempt to win promotion if appropriate funds were made available. Sunderland’s fans had turned on him in growing numbers, with “We want Moyes out” the soundtrack to the home defeat by Swansea City in the final game of the season at the Stadium of Light.

