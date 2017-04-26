David Moyes charged by FA for comments to female reporter

The Sunderland manager told BBC’s Vicki Sparks she ‘might get a slap’ after interview

Sunderland David Moyes has been charged by the Football Association over making comments to a female reporter. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA

David Moyes has been charged by the Football Association over the sexist comments he made to the BBC reporter Vicki Sparks last month.

The Sunderland manager told Sparks after a post-match interview that she might “get a slap”. The FA has alleged that the remarks were “improper and/or threatening and/or brought the game into disrepute”.

Moyes has until 6pm next Wednesday to reply to the charge. He has apologised to Sparks, who had accepted the apology, and said in a press conference that he regretted the comments, which he described as out of character.

Moyes made the remark following Sunderland’s 0-0 draw with Burnley on March 18th, after Sparks asked whether he felt under more pressure that day because the club’s owner, Ellis Short, was watching his relegation-threatened side.

On air, Moyes replied: “No, none at all.” Then, when the interview was concluded but, unknown to Moyes, a camera was still recording, he said to Sparks: “You were just getting a wee bit naughty at the end there, so just watch yourself. You still might get a slap, even though you’re a woman. Careful the next time you come in.”

