David Moyes charged by FA for comments to female reporter

David Moyes has been charged by the Football Association over the sexist comments he made to the BBC reporter Vicki Sparks last month.

The Sunderland manager told Sparks after a post-match interview that she might “get a slap”. The FA has alleged that the remarks were “improper and/or threatening and/or brought the game into disrepute”.

Moyes has until 6pm next Wednesday to reply to the charge. He has apologised to Sparks, who had accepted the apology, and said in a press conference that he regretted the comments, which he described as out of character.

Moyes made the remark following Sunderland’s 0-0 draw with Burnley on March 18th, after Sparks asked whether he felt under more pressure that day because the club’s owner, Ellis Short, was watching his relegation-threatened side.

On air, Moyes replied: “No, none at all.” Then, when the interview was concluded but, unknown to Moyes, a camera was still recording, he said to Sparks: “You were just getting a wee bit naughty at the end there, so just watch yourself. You still might get a slap, even though you’re a woman. Careful the next time you come in.”