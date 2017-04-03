David Moyes apologises after ‘slap’ comment to female reporter

‘You still might get a slap even though you’re a woman,’ Moyes told the BBC reporter

Sunderland boss David Moyes has apologised to a female reporter after threatening to “slap” her in a post-match interview. Photo: Getty Images

Sunderland boss David Moyes has apologised to a female reporter after threatening to “slap” her in a post-match interview. Photo: Getty Images

 

Sunderland boss David Moyes has apologised to a female reporter after threatening to “slap” her in a post-match interview.

Moyes was involved in an exchange with BBC Newcastle and Radio Five Live reporter Vicki Sparks after the Black Cats’ 0-0 Premier League draw with Burnley at the Stadium of Light on March 18th.

Sparks had asked if owner Ellis Short’s presence at the game had meant he was under more pressure with the club once again fighting a battle against relegation.

Footage published by the Daily Star shows the Scot answering, “No, none at all” before the interview drew to a close.

However, thinking he was off camera, he then added: “You were just getting a wee bit naughty at the end there, so just watch yourself. You still might get a slap even though you’re a woman.

“Careful the next time you come in.”

Both Moyes and Sparks were laughing during the exchange and the reporter did not make a complaint, although colleagues were unimpressed when they heard what had been said.

It is understood Moyes later apologised during a telephone conversation.

A Sunderland spokesman said: “David and the reporter spoke to one another subsequently and the matter was resolved amicably.”

The BBC confirmed that Moyes and Sparks had spoken since and that the matter was resolved.

A spokesman said: “Mr Moyes has apologised to our reporter and she has accepted his apology.”

News of the incident emerged just days after Moyes confirmed he expects to remain in charge at the club next season no matter what happens.

Sunderland remain rooted to the foot of the table following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Watford and are eight points adrift of safety ahead of Tuesday night’s trip to Leicester.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.