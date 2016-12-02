Daniel Sturridge will not be leaving Liverpool in January

‘I think you and your colleagues create stories which are not stories and then ask me’

Updated: 41 minutes ago

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has used striker Daniel Sturridge as an impact substitute for much of the season so far. Photograph: Reuters

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he will not allow Daniel Sturridge — or any other first-team player — to leave in January.

The England international, not available for a third straight match because of a calf strain, has found his chances limited this season and that has led to continued speculation about his future at the club.

However, Klopp is adamant he will not be offloading anyone when the transfer window opens, with his side busy mounting a title challenge.

“I think you and your colleagues create stories which are not stories and then you ask me about a story which is not a story,” said Klopp when asked about the latest speculation linking Sturridge with West Ham.

“There is absolutely no thought to sell any player from the first-team squad. I don’t think it would make sense.

“Unfortunately Daniel is not in training now and that is what I am more concerned about than any transfer rumours — but I am prepared for everything you could ask me in January.”

