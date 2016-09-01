Cyrus Christie bids farewell to housemate Jeff Hendrick

The Irish pair lived together while playing for Derby before Hendrick’s move to Burnley

Cyrus Christie and Jeff Hendrick during Ireland training. The pair lived together while playing for Derby County before Hendrick’s move to Premier League side Burnley. Photo: Inpho

Cyrus Christie and Jeff Hendrick during Ireland training. The pair lived together while playing for Derby County before Hendrick’s move to Premier League side Burnley. Photo: Inpho

 

Cyrus Christie did not know whether to laugh or cry when house-mate Jeff Hendrick landed his big-money move to the Premier League.

Hendrick was the subject of a successful bid by Burnley, one of a series of clubs to have been linked with him over the summer, as the transfer deadline approached with the Clarets reportedly paying Derby a club record #10million for him.

But while the move was great news for the 24-year-old midfielder, Rams and Republic of Ireland colleague Christie was left with mixed feelings.

He said with a smile: “He has gone off and left me now! We live together back in Derby.

“It’s great for him because he really wanted the move and he wanted to go to the Premier League and for him, it’s fantastic.

“He does deserve it. He obviously had a great Euros, so for him to now go there and show his talent in the Premier League, it’s fantastic for him. I wish him all the best and I hope he has a fantastic season.

“I am buzzing for him.”

Hendrick was one of the stand-out performers for Ireland at the Euro 2016 finals, raising his profile further after a promising start to his international career.

Having seen him at close hand for both club and country, Christie has no doubts that the former St Kevin’s Boys player will make it in the top-flight — and is hoping he too might benefit from his elevation.

The full-back said: “It can only help him, he can only get better. He has shown what a brilliant player he is, he’s a fantastic talent.

“I get on really well with him. We are great mates back home. Like I said, I am really happy for him — hopefully he pays for my holiday next year now!”

