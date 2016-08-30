Crystal Palace sign Loïc Rémy on loan from Chelsea

Crystal Palace have announced the signing of the striker Loïc Rémy on a season-long loan from Chelsea and will reject Tottenham’s new £21 million (€24.6 million) offer for Wilfried Zaha.

Palace confirmed the move for Rémy, who made just three Premier League starts for Chelsea last season, on Tuesday, with the club understood to be paying loan a fee of about £3 million (€3.5 million) for the 29-year-old.

“This is a very good chance for me and a big opportunity. It was very important to know Alan Pardew as he is a very good manager and I am happy to be here,” said Rémy.

Alan Pardew added: “Loïc has been a target of mine throughout this transfer window and I’m delighted the deal has been done. I brought him to Newcastle so I know what he is capable of and I am convinced he will be a quality addition . . . ”

Rémy’s arrival means Palace have bolstered their squad further after the signings of Christian Benteke, Andros Townsend, James Tomkins and Steve Mandanda.

They remain in the market for a central midfielder, with negotiations ongoing for Genoa’s Tomás Rincón. West Bromwich Albion, Sunderland and West Ham have all been asked to be kept abreast over developments after the Italian club received an offer from Palace worth about £6.8 million (€7.9 million).

The south London club are understood to be in discussions with the 28-year-old’s representatives and consider him a potential replacement for the departed Mile Jedinak. Pardew had hoped to secure James McCarthy from Everton, though the player is believed to be reluctant to move south.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are also understood to have returned with a new bid worth an initial £21 million for England international Zaha. Steve Parish, the Palace chairman, insisted last week that the 23-year-old is not for sale after rejecting an offer worth an initial £12 million (€14 million) and it is expected they will resist any further attempts to lure him away.

Hull have completed the signing of Ryan Mason for a club-record fee. The sum they will pay Tottenham for the 25-year-old midfielder remains undisclosed, but Hull have confirmed it is a new record.

Mason will further strengthen their squad following the earlier signing of goalkeeper David Marshall from Cardiff, and becomes the latest to leave White Hart Lane for East Yorkshire, following Tom Huddlestone, Jake Livermore and Michael Dawson. He has signed a three-year contract after costing the club in excess of the £10 million (€11.7 million) paid to recruit Abel Hernandez in 2014.

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart has joined Serie A side Torino on loan until the end of the season, the player’s agent confirmed on Tuesday.

Arsenal have announced the signing of forward Lucas Perez from Deportivo La Coruna. The 27-year-old appeared set for a move to Everton before Arsenal rekindled an interest to capture the Spaniard.

Jack Wilshere is set to leave the Emirates Stadium on a loan deal, though it is unclear where the midfielder may head.

Guardian Service