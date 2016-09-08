Crystal Palace sign free agent Mathieu Flamini

The 32-year-old was released by Arsenal at the end of his contract earlier in the summer

Crystal Palace have signed former Arsenal midfielder Mathieu Flamini on a contract until the end of the season. Photo: Getty Images

Crystal Palace have signed former Arsenal midfielder Mathieu Flamini on a contract until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old was a free agent having been released by the Gunners at the end of his contract earlier in the summer.

“Crystal Palace is a very ambitious club with great players and I am looking forward to being part of that squad,” Flamini said on the club’s official website, www.cpfc.co.uk.

“It is a very interesting challenge for me and I am very excited to be here.

“I have had chance to discuss the move here with (Palace manager) Alan Pardew and he really helped me make my decision.”

Flamini made 246 appearances over two spells at Arsenal, winning the FA Cup three times as well as playing in the 2006 Champions League final defeat to Barcelona in Paris.

Having started his career at home-town club Marseille, he also had a spell in Italy with AC Milan where he was part of the team which won the Serie A title in 2010-11.

Having missed out on the chance to sign Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere on a season-long loan, Pardew is confident Flamini will prove a valuable addition to an Eagles squad which has also been bolstered this summer by the £20million signing of striker Christian Benteke from Liverpool.

“I thought it was important to get another midfield player,” Pardew said.

“His playing ability will help us but also his leadership qualities and his ability of how to win games in a passing style.

“I am delighted we have secured a player of his stature.”

