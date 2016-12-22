Crystal Palace sack Alan Pardew with Big Sam waiting in the wings

Crystal Palace have sacked manager Alan Pardew after just one win in 11 Premier League matches.

Palace issued a statement on Thursday afternoon, confirming they had asked Pardew to “step down as manager of the club”.

Former Newcastle manager Pardew took the Selhurst Park helm in January 2015, but the Eagles’ recent slump has left the club one place and one point off the Premier League relegation zone.

Pardew made more than 100 appearances as a midfielder at Palace between 1987 and 1991 and viewed his managerial role at Selhurst Park as something of a homecoming.

Former England boss Sam Allardyce will now be straight into the running for the vacancy, with Palace chairman Steve Parish admitting the Eagles need a replacement “as quickly as possible”.

“I would like to put on record our sincere gratitude for the tremendous service Alan has given us, both in his time here as manager and previously as a player,” said Parrish.

“Following a fantastic second half of 2014/15, the 2015/16 season culminated in only narrowly missing out on winning the FA Cup as well as securing our Premier League place for a record-breaking fourth time.

“During his tenure Alan’s hard work and dedication were without question, he has improved so many areas of the club and we wish him the very best for the future.

“With games now coming thick and fast over the holiday period the club are hoping to put someone in place as quickly as possible but have nothing to say about a replacement at this time.”