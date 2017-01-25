Crystal Palace agree a deal with Norwich for Robbie Brady

Crystal Palace have agreed a deal worth an initial 9m with Norwich City for the Republic of Ireland wing-back Robbie Brady to cast doubt on the south London club’s pursuit of Patrick van Aanholt.

The offer for Brady could potentially rise to as high as £12m with appearance and achievement related add-ons, an identical arrangement to that negotiated with Sunderland for Van Aanholt earlier this week.

The Dutch international had agreed personal terms at Selhurst Park and is understood to have initiated what would be a stringent medical. Yet Palace’s decision to explore a deal for Brady would suggest Sam Allardyce is keeping his options open as to which left-sided defender to sign.

Brady had been expected to move to Burnley. It remains to be seen if Palace also match the Clarets’ £10m offer for Hull City’s Robert Snodgrass. That deal may only be possible if Palace move on one of either Yohan Cabaye or Andros Townsend to Marseille or Newcastle respectively.

(Guardian service)