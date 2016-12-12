Crewe Alexandra confirm Dario Gradi’s interim suspension

‘Suffice to say, I will do everything within my power to assist all investigatory authorities’

Crewe have confirmed Dario Gradi has been temporarily suspended by the English FA. Photograph: Getty/Pete Norton

Crewe have confirmed Dario Gradi has been temporarily suspended by the English FA. Photograph: Getty/Pete Norton

 

Crewe have confirmed their director of football Dario Gradi has been suspended from football on an interim basis.

It is understood the Football Association is investigating claims that Gradi ”smoothed over” a complaint of sexual assault against Chelsea scout Eddie Heath as part of its wider inquiry into allegations of historical child sex abuse within the game.

It emerged on Sunday that Gradi, 75, had been suspended pending the investigation and his club confirmed this on Monday morning.

In a short statement, the club said: “Following discussions with the Football Association, Crewe Alexandra Football Club can confirm that Dario Gradi is currently under an FA interim suspension from football.”

Gradi denies any wrongdoing and says he will help the FA’s inquiry.

Last week a former youth player at Chelsea, where Gradi was assistant coach, claimed he was assaulted by Heath in 1974.

Gradi later joined Crewe in 1983 and was manager there until 2011 before becoming the League Two club’s director of football.

In a statement before his suspension, Gradi — who has made no specific comments on this development or his links with Heath — said: ”Suffice to say, I will do everything within my power to assist all investigatory authorities.”

The development comes after police revealed dozens of potential suspects have been identified in connection with historical child sex abuse allegations in football.

According to figures released by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), 98 clubs spanning all tiers of the game have been ”impacted”.

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) and local police forces have referred more than 600 reports to Operation Hydrant, the national co-ordination hub for non-recent child abuse allegations.

NPCC lead for child protection Simon Bailey said: ”Allegations received by police forces across the country are being swiftly acted upon.

”We are also liaising closely with the Football Association to ensure all relevant information they hold is shared to inform investigations moving forward.

”We continue to urge anyone who may have been a victim of child sexual abuse to report it by dialling 101, or contacting the dedicated NSPCC helpline, regardless of how long ago the abuse may have taken place.

”We will listen and treat all reports sensitively and seriously. Anyone with any information regarding child sexual abuse is also urged to come forward.

”Please be assured that the information provided will be taken seriously and acted upon.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.