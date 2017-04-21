Conte tries to shift burden of favouritism to Tottenham

Antonio Conte has admitted that the sudden death of Ugo Ehiogu will overshadow the build-up to Chelsea’s FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur, the club where Ehiogu had been working as an U-23 coach.

Ehiogu’s death will be marked before the encounter between the two teams fighting for the Premier League title, in which both sides are expected to wear black armbands.

“I think when this type of situation happens the football is not important,” Conte said. “It’s not easy to speak about it, because this situation hits every one of us, and for sure tomorrow there will be a strange atmosphere.

“It’s a pity because he was very young, only 44, and a former player, and when these types of situation happen you start to think a lot of things in your mind. And for sure, not good things. We are very sad about this, we can remember him tomorrow and I think this is the minimum for us, for Tottenham and for the fans.”

Gary Cahill’s illness – Conte said the defender was suffering from a kidney stone, though the club later announced that it was in fact gastroenteritis – means there will probably be a space in Chelsea’s backline, though it seems unlikely that John Terry will be the man to fill it.

“When Gary arrived at training on Tuesday he had a bit of a fever and a doctor preferred to bring him to hospital and check his condition,” said Conte.

“He had a problem, but not a serious problem. But in this season we have tried to have two options in every position, the player that usually plays and another player. I think the right position for John when we play with three central defenders is in the central position where David Luiz is playing. I have to make the best decision for my team tomorrow.”

Heavy favourites

Conte dismissed as an “excuse” Mauricio Pochettino’s suggestion that Chelsea’s gilded recent history and current league leadership make them strong favourites for the game.

“They are top of the league and then there is the experienced players and the manager that they have,” the Spurs manager had said. “We are talking about a team that, in the last five years, has won European competitions, World Cups, and a manager who won the title in Italy. They’re more experienced.”

Conte, however, contended that his side are in fact underdogs because he is still “building a foundation” as he reaches the conclusion to his first season in England.

“I think that Tottenham must be considered at the top, because they are now a really great power in English football,” he said.

“They have been working three years and I think it’s the right moment not to consider them underdogs and have this excuse. They are a great team and for the second year they are fighting for the title. Last year they missed this, this year they are trying again, and I think in the future they will fight every year for the title because they are full of strong players and they are building something important.”

Guardian Service