Claudio Ranieri refuses to believe Leicester players got him sacked

The former Leicester manager says that people at the club pushed for his sacking

Claudio Ranieri on his sacking from Leicester: “I don’t believe the players killed me.” Photo: Getty Images

Claudio Ranieri on his sacking from Leicester: “I don’t believe the players killed me.” Photo: Getty Images

 

Claudio Ranieri has denied player power lost him his job as Leicester manager, saying they did not “kill” him.

Less than a year after guiding the Foxes to a stunning Premier League title success, the Italian was sacked amid a relegation battle.

Several key players were unable to perform as they had done in the previous campaign, but form improved drastically after his departure.

New boss Craig Shakespeare won his first six games in charge — Ranieri’s former assistant only suffered a defeat for the first time against Everton on Sunday.

The swing in form after Ranieri’s exit added fuel to the stories that the players had forced him out, but he refuses to believe them.

Speaking for the first time since the sacking, he told Monday Night Football: “I don’t believe rumours the players spoke to the Leicester owners about sacking me.

“The players got to experience something totally different. In pre-season they played against big teams, went all over the world.

“I don’t believe the players killed me.”

When asked about whether he believed he had been betrayed by people at the club the Italian said that he had previously had “problems” behind the scenes which, ultimately, led to his departure.

“I hear a lot of stories about this. I had problems with people behind me the year before when we won the title. Maybe, when we lose, these people push a little bit more.”

He wouldn’t elaborate on who those people were but did say that he had spoken to them.

“I am a serious man, a loyal man. What I have to say, I say face-to-face.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.