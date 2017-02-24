Claudio Ranieri: ‘All I dreamt of was staying with Leicester City’

Claudio Ranieri has said his “dream died” when Leicester sacked him.

The Italian led the Foxes to last season’s Premier League title, but on Thursday he lost his job.

Leicester are battling against relegation this term and decided a change was needed to give the team the best possible chance of survival.

But being removed from his post hurt Ranieri, who said on Friday: “Yesterday my dream died.

“After the euphoria of last season and being crowned Premier League champions all I dreamt of was staying with Leicester City, the club I love, for always.

“Sadly this was not to be.”

Ranieri added: “I wish to thank my wife Rosanna and all my family for their never ending support during my time at Leicester.”

He also thanked his agents, Steve Kutner and Franco Granello, for “bringing me the opportunity to become a champion”, and added his appreciation for backroom staff members Paolo Benetti and Andrea Azzalin, who departed with him.

“Mostly I have to thank Leicester City Football Club. The adventure was amazing and will live with me forever,” Ranieri said.

“Thank you to all the journalists and the media who came with us and enjoyed reporting on the greatest story in football.

“My heartfelt thanks to everybody at the club, all the players, the staff, everybody who was there and was part of what we achieved. But mostly to the supporters. You took me into your hearts from day one and loved me. I love you too. No one can ever take away what we together have achieved, and I hope you think about it and smile every day the way I always will.

“It was a time of wonderfulness and happiness that I will never forget. It’s been a pleasure and an honour to be a champion with all of you.”