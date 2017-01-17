City to appeal Bacary Sagna fine for Instagram post about referee

Manchester City are considering an appeal against the severity of a £40,000 (€46,000) fine for Bacary Sagna over a social media posting, it is understood.

City defender Sagna was also warned about his future conduct after being found guilty of misconduct by the Football Association following an Instagram post about referee Lee Mason.

The 33-year-old posted a photo with with the caption “10 against 12.. but still fighting and winning as a team” on the social network following City’s 2-1 win against Burnley on January 2nd.

Sagna later amended the post to read “still fighting and winning as a team” after a match that saw referee Mason send off midfielder Fernandinho.

The France defender was charged with misconduct over the post last Tuesday and has now been punished by the FA.

City are believed to view that punishment as unduly harsh, based on the player’s previous good character, the fact he quickly amended the post and on precedent involving other players.

The club and Sagna accept the charge but are thought to be weighing up options with regards to an appeal over the punishment.

Concerning the FA’s verdict, a statement from the governing body read: “Bacary Sagna has been fined £40,000 for misconduct in relation to a comment posted on social media.

“The Manchester City defender was also warned as to his future conduct, following the Independent Regulatory Commission hearing.

“The player was charged in that his comment questioned the integrity of the match official and/or alleged and/or implied bias on the part of the match official, and/or brought the game into disrepute contrary to Rule E3 (1).”