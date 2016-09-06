Christian Eriksen signs new Tottenham Hotspur contract

Danish midfielder’s new contract will keep him at White Hart Lane until 2020

Christian Eriksen has signed a new four-year contract with Tottneham. Photograph: Getty

Christian Eriksen has signed a contract extension with Tottenham, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Denmark midfielder has committed himself to Spurs until 2020.

Eriksen, signed from Dutch club Ajax in August 2013, said in an interview with Spurs TV posted on the club’s official Twitter feed: “There is a great future at this place and I wouldn’t have signed if I didn’t see that.”

Eriksen has gone on to make more than 130 appearances for Spurs and is confident Mauricio Pochettino’s current group of players have what it takes to build another sustained title challenge this season, when they will also return to the Champions League.

“Since I came in the last two years we have been going forwards, are taking steps upwards and I want to be a part of it,” said Eriksen, whose new deal is reported to be worth around £70,000 (€89,600) per week.

“I see a great future, it is going only one way at the moment.

“I think it is a very good group of people and players who can connect with each other and a group of staff who connect with the players.

“We have an idea of where we want to end and hopefully we will achieve that.”

Pochettino has been busy in the summer transfer market to bolster the squad, with the signings of Victor Wanyama from Southampton, Dutch forward Vincent Janssen and 21-year-old winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou from Marseille while France international Moussa Sissoko arrived from Newcastle on deadline day in a £30million (€36m) deal.

