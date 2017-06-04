Chelsea’s Eden Hazard open to Real Madrid move

“Of course, I would consider it if Madrid made an offer”

Ed Aarons

Eden Hazard: “I am keen to win trophies. It would be great to win the Champions League.” Photograph: Reuters

Eden Hazard: “I am keen to win trophies. It would be great to win the Champions League.” Photograph: Reuters

 

Eden Hazard has admitted he would consider an approach from Real Madrid and admitted he is yet to begin negotiations with Chelsea about extending his contract at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian still has three years to run on his £200,000-a-week (€230,000) contract at the Premier League champions but has been a longstanding target for Real, who won a third Champions League title in four seasons on Saturday night with victory over Juventus in Cardiff.

Five years to the day since Hazard confirmed he would be signing for the Champions League winners, the forward, who is preparing for Belgium’s friendly against Czech Republic on Monday night and a World Cup qualifier against Estonia next week, hinted for the first time that he could be prepared to leave Chelsea.

“Of course, I would consider it if Madrid made an offer,” Hazard said. “I am keen to win trophies. It would be great to win the Champions League. But Chelsea’s goal is to win the Champions League as well. Honestly, I do not know what will happen.

“I only know that I still have a contract with Chelsea for three seasons and that we just had an amazing 2016-17 campaign. We want to continue on this path and want to build on this in the Champions League.

“I am feeling very well at Chelsea. But you never know what will happen. I have not met with the board yet to discuss a new deal. I have two games with Belgium coming up first and I am off on my holiday after that. I want to think about football as little as possible.”

Antonio Conte reiterated his desire to keep Hazard after he was instrumental in helping the Italian win the title in his first season in the Premier League but admitted that his future would depend on “the will of the player”.

“I think Eden is very happy to stay in Chelsea, to stay with us and work with us,” he said. “I can tell this. But the future? I haven’t a crystal ball, no. I think everything is possible. Everything is possible in football and not only for Eden but for every single player. Everything is possible. You must understand that there are different wills to compare and then to take the decision.”

Guardian Service

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.