Chelsea knocked out by West Ham in London derby Cup clash

David Moyes sees red as Southampton add to Sunderland’s woes in League Cup Round of 16

Edimilson Fernandes celebrates scoring West Ham’s second goal at The London Stadium. Photograph: Getty Images

West Ham 2 Chelsea 1

Clashes between rival supporters marred West Ham’s win over Chelsea at the London Stadium.

Skirmishes broke out towards the end of the Hammers’ impressive 2-1 win as police and stewards battled to maintain segregation behind the goal being defended by West Ham.

Goals from Cheikhou Kouyate and Edimilson Fernandes put the Hammers in control before Gary Cahill struck a consolation four minutes into stoppage time.

Southampton 1 Sunderland 0

Sofiane Boufal marked his St Mary’s debut with a stunning strike to fire Southampton into the last eight after a 1-0 win over Sunderland.

The club’s record signing, whose introduction to English football has been delayed by injury, curled in a sensational effort in front of a half-empty stadium.

With the prospect of extra time beginning to loom large Boufal finally broke the deadlock when he controlled an up-and-under from James Ward-Prowse superbly, stepped around Billy Jones, looked up and curled an unstoppable shot over the diving Jordan Pickford and inside the far post.

To add to their problems the Black Cats had manager David Moyes sent to the stands after they were denied a late penalty.

