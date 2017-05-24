Chelsea cancel parade following Manchester terror attack

Chelsea have cancelled Sunday’s planned victory parade following security advice in the wake of the Manchester terror attack.

The Blues had planned an open top bus tour to show off the Premier League trophy and hope to add the FA Cup in Saturday’s final with Arsenal.

But following consultation with the authorities — and with the terror threat raised to “critical” — it has been determined “it would be inappropriate” for the parade to go ahead.

Chelsea players will wear black armbands for Saturday’s Wembley fixture.

A statement on Chelsea’s official website said: “Everyone associated with Chelsea Football Club offers our heartfelt condolences to those affected by Monday’s terror attack in Manchester. Our thoughts go out to all the victims, and their families and friends.

“In light of these tragic events, we feel it is inappropriate to go ahead with the victory parade in London on Sunday.

“Given the heightened security threat announced by the Government, and recognising that this is a developing situation, we have given this careful consideration.

“We strongly believe, in the interests of everyone, this is the correct course of action. We are sure our fans will understand this decision.

“Having consulted with the Metropolitan Police, Hammersmith & Fulham Council and other authorities, we know the emergency services would have been as professional as ever, but we would not want in any way to divert important resources by holding an additional, non-ticketed event on the streets of London.

“Furthermore, as a mark of respect, our players will wear black armbands at the FA Cup Final against Arsenal on Saturday.

“Chelsea Football Club will also make a donation to a fund supporting the victims of this horrific attack.”

The club’s Player of the Year awards dinner, planned for Sunday evening, will still take place as the ticketed event is confined to one area.