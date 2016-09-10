Championship round-up: Aiden McGeady and Anthony Pilkington on the scoresheet

Championship leaders Huddersfield won again, this time heaping more misery on neighbours Leeds.

Aaron Mooy showed little sign of his midweek trip to the United Arab Emirates with Australia as he cracked in a 20-yard effort in the second half to seal a 1-0 win.

Leeds continue to struggle to adjust to life under Garry Monk, while Town and boss David Wagner remain upwardly mobile.

Another Yorkshire side, Barnsley, are hot on Huddersfield’s heels thanks to a 2-1 win at Preston.

Sam Winnall scored the opener at Deepdale after 27 minutes, but Preston’s deadline-day signing Aiden McGeady levelled with 26 minutes left.

Newcastle loanee Adam Armstrong had the final word, though, netting the winner 11 minutes from time.

Norwich were impressive as they beat Cardiff 3-2.

Cameron Jerome opened the scoring against his old side and Russell Martin added a second before Anthony Pilkington gave Cardiff brief hope.

But Jacob Murphy made sure of Norwich’s win with a last-minute strike, although there was still time for Pilkington to net his second.

It was a tale of two penalties at Craven Cottage as Birmingham won 1-0 at Fulham.

Clayton Donaldson missed a first-half kick, but was successful second time around, converting after Che Adams was brought down by Floyd Ayite.

Scott Hogan scored a brace as Brentford won 2-0 at Brighton, while QPR and Blackburn drew 1-1.

Tjarron Cherry gave QPR the lead, but Sam Gallagher equalised with 17 minutes left.

Izzy Brown’s first for the club and an Aden Flint own goal gave Rotherham a 2-0 lead over Bristol City, but the Robins hit back for a 2-2 draw through Tammy Abraham and Bobby Reid.

Sheffield Wednesday were 2-1 winners over Wigan.

Will Grigg’s opening goal was cancelled out by Steven Fletcher’s first in a Wednesday shirt, with Fernando Forestieri scoring the winner.

Burton striker Lucas Akins’ blushes were saved by team-mate Will Miller as Albion drew 1-1 at Wolves.

Akins missed a penalty in the 21st minute and looked as though he would pay when Prince Oniangue scored (77) only for Miller to level in time added on.