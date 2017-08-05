Burnley’s game with Hannover abandoned after crowd trouble
Pre-season friendly called off on police advice after unrest in the stands
Hanover 96 fans throw a chair at police and Burnley fans during the pre-season friendly match at Turf Moor. The game was abandoned at half-time on police advice. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
Burnley’s pre-season friendly at home to Hannover has been abandoned on police advice.
The Clarets were leading 1-0 at half-time thanks to a goal from Ben Mee when the announcement came.
A short statement on the club’s Twitter account read: “Today’s game has been abandoned, on police advice.”
Photographs showed unrest in the stands, with police holding back Hannover fans from their home counterparts.
