Burnley complete signing of Robbie Brady from Norwich City

Burnley have confirmed the club record signing of Robbie Brady from Norwich.

The Republic of Ireland international has signed a three-and-a-half year deal at Turf Moor to become their second signing on transfer deadline day.

Brady follows Ashley Westwood to the Clarets having spent the last 18-months at Carrow Road following a £7million move from Hull in 2015.

Burnley paid Derby £10.5m for Jeff Hendrick last year meaning the fee for Brady is higher, although it remains undisclosed.

There is also an option to extend his stay at the Clarets by an extra year.

Brady, who can play down the left side, joined Norwich from Hull after their promotion to the Premier League in 2015 and made 62 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven times.

He had previously spent around four years at Hull, including two loan spells, having joined from Manchester United.

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce signed Brady for the Tigers and admitted he was interesting in taking him to Villa Park this month while Crystal Palace and Bournemouth were also linked to him.