Brighton reclaim Championship top spot as Newcastle suffer shock loss

Chris Hughton’s side now unbeaten in 18 games as they come from behind at Fulham

Blackburn Rovers’ Charlie Mulgrew scores against Newcastle. Photograph: Clint Hughes/PA Wire

Brighton returned to the top of the English Championship after coming from behind to beat Fulham, while Newcastle suffered a shock defeat at Blackburn.

Brighton’s unbeaten run, which now stands at 18 matches, looked to be ending when Lucas Piazon gave Fulham the lead 10 minutes into the second half, with Brighton goalkeeper David Stockdale having earlier denied his former club by saving a first-half penalty from Stefan Johansen.

But Brighton hit back with two goals in two minutes as Tomer Hemed levelled from the penalty spot before Lewis Dunk headed the 75th-minute winner.

Charlie Mulgrew was again the scourge of Newcastle as his goal gave struggling Blackburn a superb 1-0 win at Ewood Park.

His precise free-kick in the 74th minute was his second goal of the season, with his first coming in the 1-0 win at St James’ Park, and a number of stunning saves from Jason Steele denied Newcastle, who also had two goals disallowed and struck the woodwork.

Six points

Reading remain third but are now six points behind Newcastle after they came from behind to win 3-2 at Bristol City.

Tammy Abraham’s brace, the second coming from the penalty spot, put City in control but Liam Kelly gave Reading a lifeline before Yann Kermorgant struck twice late on to complete the comeback.

Huddersfield claimed their fifth win in six matches thanks to an 80th-minute strike from Nahki Wells and Leeds beat Rotherham 3-0 at Elland Road.

Rotherham had the better of the first half but Kyle Bartley’s far-post header from a Pablo Hernández cross early in the second half broke the deadlock and Chris Wood’s doubled sealed the win.

Nelson Oliveira’s hat-trick guided Norwich to an emphatic 3-0 win over Derby that eased the pressure on manager Alex Neil.

Norwich had taken just seven points from their previous 11 games but Oliveira completed the perfect treble with a goal each with his left foot, right foot and head.

