Bastian Schweinsteiger returns to Man United first team training

German midfielder has not played a minute since arrival of Jose Mourinho

Bastian Schweinsteiger has returned to first team training with Manchester United. Photograph: Getty

Bastian Schweinsteiger has returned to first team training with Manchester United. Photograph: Getty

 

Manchester United outcast Bastian Schweinsteiger rejoined first-team training on Monday.

The former Germany captain, 32, has not played a minute for the club since Jose Mourinho’s arrival and seemed certain to spend the entire season out in the cold.

One of Mourinho’s first moves was to remove the former Bayern Munich midfielder from the senior squad’s training sessions and he was not even named in the club’s Europa League list.

United sit eighth in the Premier League after 10 matches and whether their modest recent run has prompted a change of heart is unknown.

But Schweinsteiger was back in the thick of things at United’s Aon Training Complex in Carrington, and was pictured prominently in a series of images shared by the club on social media.

The World Cup winner was seen wearing a club-branded hat as he works under Mourinho’s supervision and in one image appears to receive a warm embrace from United skipper Wayne Rooney.

Schweinsteiger’s last competitive match came as a substitute in the European Championship semi-final defeat by France and he last featured for the Red Devils under Louis van Gaal in March.

He was even written off as an asset in the club’s financial results for the year ending June 30th, 2016.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.