Bastian Schweinsteiger left out of Man United Europa League squad

Bastian Schweinsteiger has been left out of Manchester United’s squad for the Europa League group stage.

The 32-year-old was this week named in United’s Premier League squad but he will be ineligible to play in Europe after being excluded from the 27-man list submitted to Uefa.

Schweinsteiger has yet to make an appearance under new boss Jose Mourinho, who has told the midfielder it will be “very difficult” to give him any playing time this season.

The German stated on the eve of his 121st and final international appearance on Tuesday that it was his “absolute dream” to help Manchester United to glory this season.

But the latest snub will come as a blow to a player who has reportedly been forced to train with the reserves in the early stages of the new campaign.

Teenage defenders Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Axel Tuanzebe, who has yet to make his first-team debut, were included in the squad published on UEFA’s website for the group stage, which Mourinho’s men begin with a trip to Feyenoord on September 15th.

Manchester United’s Europa League squad for the 2016/2017 group stage:

David de Gea, Sergio Romero, Sam Johnstone, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian, Axel Tuanzebe, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Michael Carrick, Daley Blind, Ashley Young, Ander Herrera, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marouane Fellaini, Morgan Schneiderlin, Memphis Depay, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.