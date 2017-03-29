Bastian Schweinsteiger completes move to Chicago Fire

German international could make his MLS debut at the weekend

Bastian Schweinsteiger signs autographs after arriving at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. The former German international has signed a deal with MLS club Chicago Fire. Photograph: Kamil Krzaczynski/EPA

Bastian Schweinsteiger signs autographs after arriving at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. The former German international has signed a deal with MLS club Chicago Fire. Photograph: Kamil Krzaczynski/EPA

 

Bastian Schweinsteiger’s move from Manchester United to Chicago Fire has been completed, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The German’s visa application was the only formality preventing the switch from officially being finalised but that has now been done.

Schweinsteiger, who was mobbed by fans upon his arrival at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Tuesday, will join the Fire as a designated player on one-year deal for a reported salary of $4.5million (€4.18 million).

The 32-year-old is set to be unveiled by the Major League Soccer side at a press conference on Wednesday night.

A statement on United’s official website, manutd.com, said: “Bastian Schweinsteiger has completed his move from Manchester United to Chicago Fire.

“The World Cup winner has joined the Major League Soccer side on a permanent basis after passing a medical and receiving his visa.

“After being given a hero’s welcome by supporters at his new club, Schweinsteiger has finalised the required paperwork and could be in line for a debut against Montreal Impact at the weekend.

“The 32-year-old made 35 appearances for the Reds and scored twice, against Leicester City in the Premier League last season and Wigan Athletic in the Emirates FA Cup earlier this year.

“Everybody at United would like to wish Basti the very best of luck in the next chapter of his career.”

A move away from United seemed inevitable for Schweinsteiger, who was signed by former manager Louis van Gaal in the summer of 2015, for some time after he was largely frozen out under Jose Mourinho.

But despite his difficulties during his time at Old Trafford, Schweinsteiger remained hugely popular among United players and fans.

The Fire finished last in the Eastern Conference last season, winning just seven of their 34 matches as they undergo a rebuilding process with a young squad.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.